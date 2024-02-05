The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, codenamed So-Safe Corps, has arrested two men allegedly involved in burgling and stealing electricity cables and wires, worth four million naira in Ogun State.

The statement was contained in a press statement issued from the Office of the State Commander of the Corps, Commander (Dr) Soji Ganzallo through the Office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf said that on February, 2, 2024 Abraham Johnson, 28 years old and Adekunle Rahman, 19 years old were apprehended at Irewunmi Villa axis of Alade Community.

The statement also read that few weeks back the Officers of the Corps got a report that the new palace of kabiyesi Oba Adeyemi Adelekan Aladegbade 2, Olu of Araromi Alade was burgled and the electricity cables worth four million naira were vandalised.

Ganzallo further said that the Ado Odo-Ota Zonal Commander of the Corps, ACC Tajudeen Odunmbaku was charged to bring perpetrators to book

Ganzallo said that one of the two suspects arrested, Adekunle Rahman confessed during cross examination that he was part of the two members gang that vandalised the electricity cables/wires in the palace, the criminal act carried out with Asumo his accomplice.

The apprehended suspect Adekunle further revealed that during the first operation, he was only given seven thousand naira. This time around he singlehandedly planned the attack and with Abraham Johnson, a new partner to support him but to be caught before the operation.

The apprehended suspects have been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Sango Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.