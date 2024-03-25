The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, in collaboration with other party stalwarts in Kano State, have donated food items to members and supporters of the party across 44 local government areas.

The move was to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country and the spirit of the Holy Month.

Shortly after the launch of the distribution, Chief of Staff to the National Chairman of the APC, Muhammad Garba, said the distribution of the palliatives was part of the party’s continued effort to identify with it’s members.

The food items distributed included ten thousand bags of rice, three thousand bags of millet, cartons of spaghetti, and cash, which will be distributed at the state, local government, and ward levels.