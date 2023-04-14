The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have donated more than one hundred thousand combo packs of food items to Nigerians in Abuja.

The donations were made on their behalf by the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress Betta Edu.

At the flag-off of the donations at the National Mosque, Abuja, Betta Edu said that the gesture was in the spirit of Easter celebration and Ramadan fast for both Christians and Muslims.

She said the idea behind the donations was to show love to Nigerians as she called on everyone to pursue peace, security and to pray for the country during this period.

She equally enjoined Nigerians to reflect and pray for the nation’s unity, peace, love, security and more blessings for the country.

The APC National Women leader urged Nigerians to support the President-elect and his Deputy, assuring Nigerians that she has no doubt that they would make a difference.