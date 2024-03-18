The Lagos State Government has expressed its determination to push for a ‘special status’ for the state in the ongoing constitution review.

The state government has also resolved to explore all avenues to reintroduce the issue of the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the ongoing Constitutional Review process, to legalise the Council Development Areas.

This disclosure is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 18th edition of the Executive/Legislative parley organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, with the theme, “Engaging All for an Inclusive Governance: Hands On for a Greater Lagos Rising”.

The communique stated the need for collaboration between the Executive, National Assembly members representing the State and members of the State Legislature in advocating for a “Special Status” for Lagos in the ongoing Constitution Review.

The participants at the two-day parley held at Eko Hotel and Suites agreed to enhance the existing harmonious relationship between all arms of government through recognition and mutual respect for their constitutional roles.

The Government, in the communiqué signed by the Special Adviser, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, stressed the need to create awareness and educate the citizenry on the importance and roles of each arm of government.

According to them, “There is a need to engage with all the Lagos State owned Tertiary Institutions to support various sectors of the State Government; the State Government policies, reforms be properly propagated to all arms of Government.’’

The participants also urged the State Government to put in place methods that would help to track out-of-school students before their initiation into social vices for reintegration.

They urged the State Government to develop a more permanent solution to boost food security in the State and encourage urban farming in individual homes.