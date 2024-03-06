Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the FCT high court sitting in Maitama has struck out a 13-count charge of bribery filed by the EFCC against the former director of legal, Ministry of Petroleum Resources Grace Taiga over her death.

At the resumed sitting counsel to Mrs Tiaga Daniel Alumun to the court that Mrs Tiaga is dead.

He presented a death certificate obtained from the National Populations Commission to the court confirming that she died on 1st August 2023 at a hospital in Abuja.

Mrs Taiga was standing trial on allegations of bribery in the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) between Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC had alleged that she received the bribe through her offshore bank account in signing the controversial GPSA.

The EFCC had closed its case after calling 8 witnesses.