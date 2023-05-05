The Bayelsa State Election Tribunal has struck out the case against the speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, who won his re-election bid in the Brass Constituency 3 Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Oluwatoyin Fadeyi made the declaration after the petitioner, Dordor Ibinabo, of the Action Democratic Party withdrew the case on personal grounds.

Four National and State election cases were expected to be introduced before panel 2 of the Bayelsa State Election Tribunal sitting in Yenagoa, including the Bayelsa East Senatorial Election and the Brass Constituency 3 polls.

With counsels to all parties present, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Oluwatoyin Fadeyi is forced to strike out the case against Abraham Ingobere, Winner of the Brass Constituency 3 election after the petitioner, Dordor Ibinabo of the ADP Withdrew his case citing personnel grounds.

Counsels to the defendant say it’s a welcome development as it reduces the workload on the Tribunal already set to hear 31 cases from the past elections.

Others are optimistic of getting justice as their cases are expected to be heard subsequently.

The Tribunal adjourns until the 8th of May with panel 1 set to begin hearings on the same date.