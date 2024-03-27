Some members of the All progress congress from Katsina-Ala local government area have called for the release of the member representing Katsina Ala East Constituency, Rt Hon Jonathan Agbidyeh from detention.

The lawmaker was on Monday March 18, 2024, around 2: 00pm arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS). However, the agency has not disclosed their reasons for arresting him.

The APC stakeholders asking for his release spoke at a press conference in Makurdi -the Benue State capital, saying Agbidyeh’s detention was wrong as it was political.

The party members emphasised that the chronic insecurity in Sankera has been a source of worry to them all, including Agbidyeh and Sen Akume, not for their names to be smeared with the insecurity in that axis.

The group also threatened to sue some media for publishing defamatory reports that intends to tarnish the reputations of Mister Agbidyeh and Sen Akume.