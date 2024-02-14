The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has officially opened a refurbished Evidence Storage Facility at the Gombe State Criminal Investigation Department, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Gombe State, thanks to funding from the US Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The facility is intended to improve Nigeria Police’s ability to collect evidence and prosecute terrorism and other major crimes while upholding the Rule of Law.

The Project Coordinator, Mr. Thomas David Parker, who filled in for the UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Oliver Stolpe, stated that evidence collection was the foundation of good criminal investigations.

He stated that it was part of the UNODC’s efforts to support severe crime investigations in the North East and Middle Belt.

Mr. Parker stated that Gombe State was the second state to have completed updated Evidence Collection Facilities, and that they were also working with various police agencies to refurbish their evidence storage facilities.

He stated that the facility was being handed over to the Gombe State Police, but that they would continue to support them by training investigators, evidence custodians, prosecutors, defence attorneys, and judges in Gombe State to help them combat the scourge of serious crime.

Mr. Parker, however, encouraged the Gombe State Police Command to reach out to them for any assistance or support, saying it is right and proper, if they have needs, even though they cannot solve all problems, but they will always partner with the police to find solutions.

The Deputy Director, International Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement, INL, United State Department of State, US Embassy, Mr. Walter Quintanilla, considers the official opening of the evidence facility as pivotal moment in the advancement of justice and law enforcement in Gombe State.

Mr. Quintanilla said the facility underscored the commitment of the US Government to excellence to law enforcement.

He said part of the missions of the International Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement at the US Embassy in Nigeria, was the dedication to combating narcotics trafficking and enhancing global enforcement cooperation

“The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement or INL, works tirelessly alongside domestic and international law enforcement agencies providing them with the tools, training and support needed to fight crime effectively,” said Mr. Quintanilla.

He said the INL had through its efforts strengthened legal frameworks, supported the development of professional law enforcement capacities and fostered a global culture of lawfulness.

According to him, the process of evidence collection storage stands as a cornerstone of the judicial system across the world, thereby embodying the essence of the rule of law, saying crucial management of evidence is crucial “It ensures that justice is served fairly accurately, protecting the rights of individuals, while holding offenders accountable.”

He said the refurbishment of the evidence facility was not just a logistical upgrade, but the reaffirmation of the dedication to preserving the integrity of evidence, saying the enhancement of capabilities ensures that every piece of evidence is preserved and is accessible in ensuring that it can effectively contribute to the pursuit of justice.

He also said the facility served as a beacon of international cooperation between the US and Nigeria, as well as a commitment to national and global security and justice, thereby fostering partnerships and exchanging best practices, as well as enhancing the collective ability to combat crimes and entrench the rule of law worldwide.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Hayatu Usman, said considers the handing over of the refurbished evidence collection facility a very good gesture, pledging that the facility and all facilities to be deployed there would be put to good use and well taken care of.

According to CP Usman, preservation of evidence as they are recovered mattered a lot, when tendering them during court proceedings, saying when the exhibits are not well kept, it would most definitely affect the validity of the exhibit, because a lot of things had happened t the evidence before it was tendered.

While thanking the UNODC and the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement for the kind gesture, the CP thanked the various Gombe State Government agencies that turned up for the official handing over ceremony of the Evidence Collection facility, urged the officers that would be charge of the facility to ensure proper maintenance and storage of evidence.

The Gombe State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Bello (Rtd) thanked the UNDC and the US Government’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement for the facility, saying the facility would be put to good use.