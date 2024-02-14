The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commenced preparations to deploy the Modular Floating Dock.

The Floating Dock was transported to a jetty at the Standard Flour Mills in Apapa on Tuesday in preparation for its transit to the Continental Shipyard, Apapa, for operational purposes.

The huge 50-ton cylindrical spuds that will anchor the dock are being prepped for installation.

Recall that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) leased designated areas at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the Modular Floating Dock last year.

The areas include; the Dolphin Jetty, waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

The project will be run on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.