The Nigerian Senate will be briefed by Service Chiefs today on the security situation in the country.

The meeting earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday last week was rescheduled to accommodate an expanded security team of all heads of security and intelligence agencies, including the National Security Adviser to the President, ministers of defence and interior, Minister of Police affairs and Minister of Finance.

The senate had raised concerns over the spike in insecurity and other violent crimes across the country, and adopted a motion to invite all Security chiefs and other relevant authorities to brief it on efforts in place to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

The security situation has heightened fear among citizens and also increased pressure on government and security agencies to ensure the violent attacks, kidnapping for ransom, banditry, terrorism and other threats to national security are curbed.

The meeting between the Senate and the expanded security team is expected to be held behind closed doors, but a summary of resolutions reached will be announced by an official delegated to speak to the public.