A Borno State High Court Sitting in Maiduguri has convicted and sentenced the trio of Aisha Alkali Wakil known as Mama Boko Haram, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Soyade to ten years imprisonment.

Justice Umaru Fadawu gave the verdict.

The defendants were jailed upon being arraigned by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 on a two count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of Forty Million Naira.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to them.

Counsel for the prosecution counsel, A.I Arogha presented four witnesses and tendered seventeen exhibits before the court.

Justice Fadawu convicted and sentenced them to ten years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy.