Court jails one for internet fraud n Kaduna

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, has convicted and sentenced Prosper Joseph to one year imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretenses.

Joseph was jailed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 after pleading guilty to one- count amended charge, upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The one -count amended charge read: ” That you Prosper Joseph sometime in February 2021, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit; cheating by impersonation wherein you represented yourself to be one Chase Rice, a musician from United States of America to one Leenchen and fraudulently induced her to buy ” iTunes cards” for you worth €15(fifteen euros) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the one -count amended charge when it was read to him.

Justice Khobo, thereafter convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment without an option of fine.

The convict also forfeits the sum of €15(Fifteen Euros) and one Itel A6 phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Prosper’s journey to the Correctional Centre started, when he was arrested by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC on internet- related offences. Fraudulent documents were found on his mobile through which he impersonated three foreigners: Chase Rice, Theory James and Constant Nuel.