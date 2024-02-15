The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared Sadiq Tafida winner of the rerun election for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Constituency.

The election which took place on Wednesday was characterised by low turnout of voters.

But the commissioner of police in the state said he is satisfied with the way and manner electorate conducted themselves.

INEC officials and security agents were physically on ground as early as 8am to carry out their constitution responsibility for the house of representatives supplementary poll.

The chairman of Jalingo local government and All Progressives Congress chairman also shared their views on the way election was conduced.

