President Bola Tinubu has returned to the country after attending the 37th session of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This year’s AU summit is the first for Nigeria’s president since he assumed office on the 29th of May last year.

During the summit, the President held bilateral meetings with the prime minister of Ethiopia and the president of Brazil, where they discussed issues of mutual cooperation and development.

During President Tinubu’s address to the African Union Summit, he declared that Nigeria was ready to host the African Central Bank expected to commence in 2028.

The President also announced that ECOWAS is ready to dialogue with Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea towards the restoration of democracy in the countries.