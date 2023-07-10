A regional summit aimed at mediating an end to the war in Sudan is under way in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Under the leadership of the East African regional body Igad, the meeting is supposed to bring together representatives of the Sudanese army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

However the Sudanese foreign ministry has accused Kenya, the current Igad chair, of not being neutral – something the Nairobi government denies.

Correspondents say this allegation dampens any real hope that the talks can lead to a ceasefire.

The three month-long conflict has displaced around three million people and is threatening the stability of the entire region.

There are widespread reports of atrocities committed against the civilian population – especially by militias allied to the RSF in the Darfur region.