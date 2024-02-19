The former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reacted to his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as not only a routine one but also procedural.In a release by his former chief press secretary, Wahab Oba, Dr Ahmed said he was invited by the EFCC, and he was in Ilorin to honour the invitation as he has always been doing and still ready to do.

“I’ve always expressed my willingness to answer any query or question about my stewardship as a governor of the state.

“So, my visit on invitation to the agency’s office today is in tandem with my readiness and preparedness to account for my stewardship,” Dr Ahmed.

According to him, there’s nothing unusual about the invitation and his honoring the anti graft agency today as always.