Adamawa emerges best State in routine immunisation

Adamawa State has emerged the best performing State in Routine Immunisation and COVID-19 vaccination.

This made known in a press statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Advertisement

The statement stated that the state shares the award alongside five other States of Nigeria one from each of the six geo-political regions of the country at a ceremony in Abuja on Friday.

It said that the executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib at occasion stated that Adamawa was chosen based on the commitment and support of the State Government towards improving the performance of Routine Immunisation and other Primary Health Care services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While expressing hope that the recognition will encourage Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to continue to provide support to Primary Health Care and Routine Immunisation programmes in the State.

Advertisement

In their goodwill messages, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire commended the Governments of the six States for giving priority to the health sector.

Reacting on the recognition, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri restated his administrations commitment to continue to provide quality health care services for the residents of the State.

Advertisement

He noted that the desire of the Government to meet the health needs of her people was the reason his administration is investing huge resources in the sector.

Advertisement

While appreciating the commitment of frontline health workers in the State who worked tirelessly to attract the recognition, Governor Fintiri reassured that his administration will not leave anything to chance until every citizen is touched and no community is left behind.

The Governor disclosed that the upgraded primary health care facilities in rural areas across the State as well as General Hospitals and the provision of Cottage Hospitals in those areas that hitherto did not have any was because there dilapidation has been responsible for deaths in the past, describing it as unacceptable.

Advertisement

“We are indeed elated that our continuous strive for excellence is once again being recognised; we have never been more convinced about this purpose which we consider a higher calling than during a period like this with the Pandemic ravaging the world. The health sector will always remain a priority for us,” he said.

The Chief of Staff, Professor Maxwell Gidado received the award on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Advertisement