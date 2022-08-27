Nigeria needs involvement of religious leaders in selection of CJs – Lawyer

A Human right Lawyer and politician in Taraba State, Sunday Stephen is advocating for the Involvement of religious leaders in the selection of Chief Judges across the country.

He believes this would check moral decadence and corruption in the system.

Advertisement

He observed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the state Upper Court 1 docked former state magistrate for allegedly sold a fake land at sum of 10million to Ekkilisiyar Yan’uwa A Nigeria (EYN) church.

The disputed land is said to be over 17 hectares in which the church plan to erect buildings structure for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer however suggested capital punishment for corrupt government officials like in China if the country is serious to move forward.

The former court magistrate, Barrister Chris Santos and Mr. Dogomisa Garba John were dragged to court by the leadership of EYN for breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the former magistrate and his cohort pleaded not guilty to the crime but, the counsel to the accused persons declined to comment on the case which has now been adjourned to 8th of next month.