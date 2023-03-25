Health workers in the FCT want the free distribution of the micronutrient powder to be included as part of routine immunization for Children nationwide.

They made this call at the Close out of the Community Component on Enhancing Infant and Young Children Nutrition in Nigeria through Home Fortification Project in Abuja.

The health workers observed that the adoption of the project will help to reduce the rate of malnutrition among Infants and young children.

Malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under five children.

UNICEF revealed that Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 33 percent of children under five.

It is estimated that 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition but only two out of every 10 children affected is currently reached with treatment.

To improve the Micro Nutrient status of children in the FCT, Nutrition international through Plan International introduced the microNutrient powder in urban slums of AMAC and Gwagwalada in the FCT through Community Outreaches in 2022.

The Nutrient powder is to be given to 55,000 children within 6 to 23 months of age.

As the programme winds down, these stakeholders want it to be extended and call on the government to include it as part of routine immunizations for Children nation wide following the benefits of the power.

The MicroNutrient Powder is a combination of at least iron, zinc and vitamin A used to prevent malnutrition in children and during emergencies.