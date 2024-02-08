The Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology in Kachia, Kaduna State, successfully intercepted three trailers loaded with vandalized railway track materials, discreetly concealed within animal feeds.

This interception occurred at Makyali in Kachia Local Government Area.

During a routine stop and search operation, one of the three trailer drivers was apprehended, while the others fled upon learning of the arrest.

Advertisement



In line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s Strategic Directive, the apprehended suspects were handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for thorough profiling and further investigation.

During the subsequent parade of the suspect and the intercepted trailers, the Commandant reiterated the Nigerian Navy’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding lives and national assets.