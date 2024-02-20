Bandits burnt down farm produce, houses, motorcycles in a fresh attack in Alawa community, Shiroro local council of Niger state.

Local sources say the community was attacked on Sunday evening around 8:45pm and 41 houses were burnt down, over 50 bags of grains destroyed, 35 motorcycles set ablaze and 150 livestock killed.

Advertisement

The police public relations officer Dsp Wasiu Abiodun confirmed this incident, he however said details of the attack are still sketchy.

The volatile security situation in the area has been a source of major concern.

Furthermore the destruction of food stuff and livestock in this attack amidst growing agitation over shortage of grain and food inflation in the country raises more concerns regarding the intent of this attack.

It can be linked to deliberate efforts to sabotage government’s efforts towards cushioning the situation.