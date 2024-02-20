The People’s Democratic party South East zonal executive meeting is ongoing in Enugu to deliberate on various issues that is affecting the smooth operation of the party in the sub region.

Issues suspected to be discussed include the position of national secretary that is in contention and plans to ensure PDP retains its position as dominant political party in the South East region of Nigeria.

Currently, out of the five states that were previously controlled by the PDP In the wake of the fourth Republic, Enugu is the only state that is under the People’s Democratic party (PDP).

The meeting is chaired by leader of the party in zone and Governor of Enugu state, Peter MBAH, has in attendance former Governors of the party, chairman PDP Board of Trustee Senator Adolpus Nwabara, zonal, BOT members from the Zone and states party representatives,