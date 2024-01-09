The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to establish a world class textile hub for small scale businesses in the tailoring cluster within ninety days in Benue State.

The Vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima disclosed this during his visit to the first expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises clinics and Exhibition at IBB square, Makurdi.

The economic road map of President Bola Tinubu’s administration also focuses on job creation, capital accessibility, and poverty eradication to revamp the economy.

Part of bringing this into reality is why the Vice President, Kashim Shettima is in Benue.

To kick start the First Expanded National MSME Clinics, an event that is part of activities commemorating the United Nations World MSME Day.

Exhibitors share their stories.

The State Governor commends the Federal government for renewing the hope of Nigerians with this initiative.

He says Benue is Open for Business.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasizes the President’s commitment to improving job security.

He commends Benue people for their entrepreneurship spirit.

The Vice President later proceeds to Ichuwa IDP Camp to encourage and assure Displaced persons of government’s commitment to returning them back to their ancestral home as he gives food and non items.