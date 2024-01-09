American-based Nigerian singer Osazuwa Agbonayinma popularly known as Zuwa and as one part of the duo known as Roze has been shot and killed in the United States of America.

Details about the circumstances around his death are still sketchy, however his father and former Nigerian lawmaker Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma confirmed to the media that his late son who also has a master’s degree in Architecture was killed by a shot in the back of the head on Sunday.

The late singer formed the duo Roze with his brother Eghosa and released a couple of songs including the critically acclaimed ‘Ileke’ in 2020.