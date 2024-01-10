Troops of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), and Joint Task Force South East Operation UDOKA have been tasked by Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to uphold their commitment to and loyalty to their constitutional duties.

The Chief of Army Staff claims that this is enshrined in the constitution which also guarantees the sovereignty, which also ensures the peaceful coexistence of the people and the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, the COAS gave the charge during his operational visit to Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army in Enugu State.

Addressing the troops, the Army Chief praised their resilience and sacrifices while cautioning them not to expose themselves to the negative impact of social media, which has frequently been exploited to spread false and poisonous information.

He emphasised the importance of not letting themselves be manipulated into making misguided decisions or indulging in illegalities, contrary to extant regulations and core values of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS pointed out that the Nigerian Army as a disciplined and noble profession has zero tolerance for illegalities and will remain an embodiment of discipline which would not tolerate any form of indiscipline from troops, as they operate in their respective host communities adding that the Federal Government has made commendable interventions in the areas of troops’ welfare and provision of combat enablers.

He also informed them that the government had settled the backlog of unpaid Group Life Assurance that had accumulated since 2011 and revealed that the NA has equally commenced the payment of troops’ Accident Insurance, stressing that it is imperative for troops to reciprocate these motivating welfare interventions by remaining loyal disciplined and upscaling their operational effectiveness in the fight against security challenges in the country.

The COAS paid tribute to the people and Government of Enugu and Ebonyi States for their support and cordial relationship with troops of 82 Division of the NA.

He gave the accolades when he paid a courtesy visit to the Enugu and Ebonyi States Governors, Peter Mbah and Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, represented by the Deputy Governor, Patricia Obila.

Speaking during the visit, the Governors, while acknowledging that peace has progressively returned to their respective states, lauded the troops for their commitment in ensuring the restoration of peace and stability which has provided the enabling environment for socio-economic development in the states.

The COAS later visited the 24 Support Engineer Regiment in Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Ebonyi State, where he reiterated that the troops must remain steadfast and dedicated to duty as the NA is untiringly working to provide conducive working and living environment for all troops.

The highpoint of the COAS’ visit was the unveiling of the remodeled Headquarters 82 Division Complex, commissioning of some renovated and remodeled projects within the cantonment, including two blocks of 36 mini flats at the Corporal Below Quarters, the new Dragon Officers’ Mess and a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Officers’ Transit Accommodation.

The COAS also commissioned a newly built Squadron Office at 24 Engineer Support Regiment in Nkwagu Military Cantonment.