Jane Birkin, a British actress who spent most of her life in France passed away in Paris at the age of 76.

The French Ministry of Culture announced this, stating that the nation has lost a “timeless Francophone icon.”

Birkin was found dead at her house, according to persons close to her, who spoke to the local media.

Birkin experienced a small stroke in 2021 after experiencing cardiac issues earlier in the decade.

Birkin was most known outside of the United States for her 1969 hit, “Je t’aime…moi non plus,” in which she and her then-lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime…moi non plus.”

She had been a popular figure in her adopted France since the late 1960s, and aside from her singing and parts in dozens of films, she was known for her friendly personality and steadfast struggle for women’s and LGBT rights.

Jane Mallory Birkin, the daughter of British actress Judy Campbell and Royal Navy officer David Birkin, was born in London in December 1946.

She made her stage debut at the age of 17 and went on to star in the 1965 musical “Passion Flower Hotel” by conductor and composer John Barry, whom she later married. The couple divorced in the late 1960s.