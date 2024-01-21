Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has inaugurated a multimillion naira police station in Ozubulu Police Division, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The edifice was built and donated by a philanthropist, Chairman and founder of Ebubechukwuzo Foundation, Chief Alloysuis Ikegwuonu.

Mr. Adeoye, who inaugurated the facility, described it as massive and conventional, encouraging the Ozubulu police division, which includes the Ozubulu and Ihembosi areas, to safeguard the safety of residents’ lives and property.

While appreciating the benefactor, Mr. Adeoye recalled that he was at the community earlier in the year to commission a security post for vigilante operatives in the community, noting that it goes a long way to show that they look out for one another.

Adeoye stated that the call for a public, community, and private partnership by Governor Chukwuma Soludo has continued to yield positive results adding that security has really received a boost with the structure.

The station houses offices and other spaces needed by the police officers serving in the division to work efficiently while boosting the morale of the officers.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Housing, Honourable Paully Onyeka said that this was in response to Governor Soludo’s call for Anambra people to join hands with the governor in developing the state as according to him, government alone cannot do it.

On his part, Chief Ikegwuonu disclosed that the station was vandalized during the EndSARS protest in 2020 and he decided to build a new station for the division having noticed that after rehabilitating the old building, it was no longer befiting for them.

Chief Ikegwuonu added that all he is doing is for the interest of humanity and prayed God to give him the grace to continue in that trajectory for the good of mankind, even as he appreciated the commissioner of police for boosting the security architecture of the state.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Ekwusigo Council Area, Mr. Chimezie Obi, on his part, said that Chief Ikegwuonu has done a lot for them in that area in terms of development and job creation, urging him not to relent.

The President General of Ozubulu community, Engineer Chris Ononuju, earlier in an address, appreciated Chief Ikegwuonu for his untiring efforts in bringing all round development to the community and thanked other members of the community who are toeing the same part.

Also, the Chairman of Ebubechukwuzo Foundation, Ozubulu, Chief Emeka Ofomata represented by Mr.Chinedu Okwuzuluigbo went down memory lane on how they were called upon by management of the station when it was attacked after the 2020 EndSARS protest and how they briefed the Chairman of the Foundation, Chief Ikewguonu who instructed them to move in and save the situation, praying God to continue to bless him.