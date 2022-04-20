Police repel attack on another station in Anambra

Gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday, attacked a police station in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State.

They were however repelled by police officers on duty, causing the gunmen to flee.

Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen after being successfully repelled threw a locally made explosive into the compound, but no casualties were recorded.

He said police in Anambra are more determined now than ever, to protect all their facilities from attacks, and also face the attackers.

Anambra state has come under attacks of late by the activities of Unknown arsonists, whose motive of operations have being condemned by men of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).