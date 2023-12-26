Two hundred and fifty Elderly citizens from Ekiti State have been empowered with a hundred thousand naira (N100,000) each by the renewed hope initiative elderly support scheme of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.Handing over the cash to the beneficiaries in Ado, Senator Tinubu who was represented by the Ekiti State first lady, Dr Olayemi Abiodun-Oyebanji said the empowerment was also to cushion the effect of the economic situation on the elders this festive period.

Senator Tinubu explained that the maiden edition of the empowerment which would be done across the 36 states of the federation simultaneously was to honor the elders and acknowledge their contributions to the growth of the Nation.

She said a total sum of nine hundred and fifty million naira was approved by the governing board of the renewed hope initiative, out of which each state got twenty five million naira.

The chairman Ekiti All Progressives Congress Elders forum, Elder Muyiwa Igbalajobi thanked the president’s wife for reaching out to them, particularly at this period, describing it as one of its kind.

And the Chairperson of the forum, Chief Ronke Okusanya appreciated the efforts of Nigeria first lady for the largesse.

The Elders have the opportunity of undergoing medical check up during the program.