Three hundred and seventy five vulnerable widows and orphans have benefited from the empowerment initiative of the wife of Ekiti state Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, popularly known as WAOH project.

The programme is designed to enhance their living status

The unveiling of the Widows and Orphans Hope, WAOH project was in commemoration of the one year anniversary of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in office.

Advertisement

Three hundred and fifty widows selected from different Local Government areas in the state converged on Ado Ekiti where they were presented with different empowerment tools to improve their living conditions while twenty five students who are orphans were given one hundred thousand naira cash each to support their education.

Dr Oyebanji observed that the widows and orphans deserve the better life, hence the initiative under her “Widows and orphans hope project” to empower them and give the vulnerable students better lives in order to secure a brighter future.

Advertisement

The Governor’s wife who observed that widowhood remains vulnerable segment of the population that must be given the needed assistance, hinted that WAOH was established to assist and give them succour.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji who commended the demonstration of love exhibited by his wife in transforming the lives of the vulnerable women, reiterated government’s commitment towards promoting investment in the less privileged members of the society for the good of the state.

Stakeholders, including the wife of former Governor Kayode Fayemi, Erelu Bisi described the initiative as commendable and advocated efforts that could alleviate poverty and marginalization of widows and orphans in the state.

Advertisement

Respondents at the ceremony are optimistic that the dedication to improving the lives of the vulnerable will ensure a better Ekiti for all