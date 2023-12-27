As domestic rivals speed up product introductions under fierce rivalry, Tesla Inc. is getting ready to launch a redesigned version of its popular Model Y from its Shanghai facility, according to latest report.

According to reports, the US electric vehicle manufacturer is presently working on preparations in China for its updated Model Y sport utility vehicle as mass production might begin as early as mid-2024.

The 2024 Model Y will feature considerably more visible exterior and interior modifications than the most recent upgrade in October, which added a new wheel design and ambient lighting, the people claimed, declining to explain.

The first batch of the new Model Ys will be produced in Tesla’s Shanghai facility, which will be shut down for about a week during the New Year break for a partial upgrade, according to one of the sources. More changes will be required before mass production, they noted.

Established in 2019, Tesla’s Shanghai factory now produces over half of the electric carmaker’s global deliveries.

First rolled out in 2020, the Model Y has proven extremely popular, now ranking among the best-selling EV models worldwide.

Earlier this year, Tesla revamped its six-year-old Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range to attract customers.

China’s total sales of new-energy vehicles, which includes plug-in hybrids and pure-electric cars, climbed 40% in November from a year earlier — and 8.9% from October — to 841,000 units, according to data released by China’s Passenger Car Association earlier this month.