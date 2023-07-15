After several years of delays, it appears that the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck is finally en route to eager consumers.

In the early hours of Saturday, Tesla took to Twitter to share a captivating snapshot of a freshly manufactured Cybertruck, proudly announcing its completion at the Giga Texas assembly line in Austin.

The automaker exclaimed, “Behold the first Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! With its futuristic design and cutting-edge features.

The Cybertruck has generated immense excitement among Tesla enthusiasts.

Advertisement

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

The completion of the first Cybertruck at the Giga Texas assembly line marks a significant milestone for both Tesla and the electric vehicle industry as a whole.

Advertisement

As consumers eagerly await the arrival of their pre-ordered Cybertrucks, this development signals that the long wait is finally coming to an end.

The successful production of the Cybertruck in Texas also highlights Tesla’s commitment to expanding its manufacturing capabilities and meeting the growing demand for sustainable transportation options. ”

The vehicle in question is likely a production intent model Tesla designed to identify the most efficient way of making the new vehicle at scale.

Mr Musk further mentioned that limited production would probably start sometime during the summer.

Initially scheduled for a 2021 launch, the Cybertruck by Tesla was anticipated to hit the market with a price tag of $39,900 for the single-motor variant, while the three-motor model was expected to be priced at $70,000.

Advertisement

However, Tesla has recently disclosed that the final pricing remains undecided. Factors like supply chain shortages and the economic climate may play a significant role in determining the cost of the highly anticipated Cybertruck.