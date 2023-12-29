

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on a working visit following the Christmas Eve killings that left over 200 people dead across three council areas in the state.

The IGP’s first port of call is the government house, where he met with the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and condoled with the government and people of the state.

Mr. Egbetokun assured the governor that the police are deploying all resources to make sure such an event does not occur again.

He announced the commencement of special operations in the state with immediate effect to intervene in the situation.

The IGP appeals for maximum cooperation on the part of the citizens and security operatives to enable them to succeed in the mission.

More details will to follow…