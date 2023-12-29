The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume has urged Nigerians to exercise patience, as the federal government is working towards stabilizing the economy and reducing poverty.

Senator George Akume said this at his 70th Birthday colloquium which held in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital.

Mayowa Okunato reports that it is a two-day line up of events to mark the 70th birthday of two-term Governor of Benue State, Former serving Senator, Former Minister and now Secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume.

After serving as Governor for two term in office, he served as Senator for three good terms.

During President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, he was appointed Minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Now, he is the Secretary to the Government of the federation in the current administration.

His 70th Birthday colloquium provided a platform for academic scholars to recommend a leadership model that will reflect the Nation’s diversity for National unity and development.

Friends and Political associates commended his style of leadership.

The SGF seized the day to urge Nigerians to exercise patience, as the federal government is working towards stabilizing the economy and reducing poverty.

President Bola Tinubu, has also felicitated with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on his 70th birthday, describing him as “one of the most reliable citizens” Nigeria can boast of.

The president’s birthday message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

This next stage of the event was graced with the presence of the wife of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the National APC Chairman, Abdullahi Gaduje, Ministers, serving and former state Governors, top government officials, Ambassadors, business magnate, family, friends and more from within and outside the country.

Senator George Akume’s 70th birthday thanksgiving mass is not just for sober meditation but a moment of guidance, clarity and peace building as the cleric cautions the SGF and Benue State Governor on the Benue politics

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi described the SGF George Akume as patriot and accomplished Public Servant, noting that his legacy were indelible everywhere he had served.