The 64th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS will open with a statement by the President of the Ecowas Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, to be followed by a welcome speech by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chair of the Ecowas Authority of Heads of State and Government before the session goes into a closed door meeting.

The Summit is expected to discuss burning issues of development in the region especially the spate of Coups that have taken place in some countries of the region.

Other issues expected to dominate the agenda includes Democratic Development, Insecurity and the continuing integration of the Economy of the Countries of the Sub Region.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the Chairman of ECOWAS is expected to speak to members to set the agenda for member States who are in Abuja for the summit except Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali who are al, suspended after unconstitutional change of governments.