A delegation of senators, led by the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, has arrived in Kaduna State to express condolences to the victims affected by the error bombing incident in Tudun Biri, Kaduna.

Their visit commenced at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the state’s administrative seat, where were welcomed by Governor Uba Sani as they pay their respects and show support to the affected individuals and the community.

The Senators expressed their sympathy and condole with the Governor over the tragic incident, stating their shared concern and distress regarding the situation.

They highlighted the Senate’s ongoing communication with the President to thoroughly investigate and uncover the circumstances of the incident, ensuring that every aspect is thoroughly examined.

Furthermore, Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jubril announced the donation of the senators’ salaries for one month, totaling 109 million Naira, to be utilized for immediate relief for the affected victims.”

Governor Uba Sani, in his response, urged the Senators to collaborate with him in advocating for justice, stressing the necessity of a thorough investigation and the punishment of those responsible.

Advertisement

Expressing his dissatisfaction with what he perceives as a lack of coordination among the security agencies and armed forces, he attributed this to the unfortunate bombing incident.

Governor Uba Sani is also appealing to the senators to support the establishment of state police, citing that it would equip security agencies with precise intelligence to avert similar incidents in the future.