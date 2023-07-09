The 63rd ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS has opened in Bissau, the capital city of Guinea Bissau.

The well attended meeting has about 10 Heads of State and Government and their representatives in attendance.

The chair of the Authority, Umaro Sissoco Embalo opened the meeting, the President of the African Union also gave a speech.

The closed door session of the meeting will consider reports of the Ecowas Commission, from the 50th ordinary meeting of the mediation and security Council, 90th session of the Council of Ministers held in Bissau between the 6th and 7th of July.

The session is also considering the operation of the African Free trade and the regional single currency.

Other issues on the agenda include the transition of government in Mali.

The Authority of Heads of State and Government will also be electing a new chair.