As part of the diversification of the Nation’s economy from oil and gas, Residents in Abuja , have appealed to the Federal Government to do more in showcasing the Nigerian art, culture, and textiles sector to the world.

They believe , this will help boost the Nation’s economy.

The Nigerian Fashion and Textile scene is one of the visible and booming arts today.

This is because these Textiles are used for various occasions and events such as wedding , funerals among others.

The textiles are divided into four part patterns Appliqué, dyeing , embroidery, weaving.

Appliqué is used in many parts of Nigeria , for different purposes , in the East is use for the costume of Ijele masquerade, the Yoruba use it for the Egungun masquerade.

Advertisement

The Annang and Ibibio use it to make funeral banners.

And it is used in North for Durban festivals, as well as drawing for their houses.

In pattern dyeing we have adire and ukara which is an Indigo tie and dye pattern cloth which was founded by the yorubas after independence.

Ukara is a special indigo dyed cloth from Imo state , worn during meetings , the difference between both clothes is that Adire is mainly indigo while Ukara is indigo cloths with white patterns and motifs.

In weaving we have Aso Oke of the Yorubas , Akwete of Abia , Aniocha of Delta textiles which are white with different pattern and Motifs intricately woven into it,

There are two major types of used in Nigeria , the horizontal for men and vertical for women.

Advertisement

And the Hausa men weavers are known for their caps for men , wrappers for women, geometric shapes and patterns are usually used.

They are also known for embroidery especially on caps , men’s robes.

But Over the years , this sector was neglected due to Federal Government policies and lack of finance.

It gave way to less production and increased the importation of Textiles by wholesalers and retailers in the market.

Citizens believe, if the potentials of the sector is fully harnessed , it will create jobs for the youthful population and generate more revenue for the Nation.

TVC News spoke to fashion designers and fashion enthusiasts who shed light on the challenges they face in the industry , and how the sector can thrive.