The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria is set to host a two-day First Stakeholders Summit on Arts, Culture and the Creative Industry in Lagos state.

The summit is, particularly conceptualised to assist the efforts of the progressive Federal Government in its move to push the industry to forefront as a goldmine.

It is against this back drop that the living legends in the broadcast Industry under the Umbrella body of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, led by its Executive Secretary Mr. Yemisi Bamgbose paid a courtesy visit to the deputy Governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat on Tuesday.

For the Deputy Governor, there is need to formalise the entertainment industry for proper management.