The Commandant of the National Defence College Nigeria, Rear Admiral Olumiyiwa Olotu says the Defence headquarters will continue to work towards the nation’s unity.

He stated this at Government House Jalingo, Taraba state when he led members of course 32 on a fact finding visit to acquaint participants on security challenges and solution in the state.

This visit of the members of national Defence College course 32 to Taraba state is to brain storm with the state government and relevant authorities on how the security challenges bedeviling the state can be subdued.

Their mission is to conduct a research that would foster national unity.

The team is expected to produce and present its findings to the government as well as to proffer a solution in which the state will overcome all form of security challenges.

The commandant of military operation spoke on what the state will gain from the research and the intelligence gathering by its men who had representation of 18 different countries in Africa in the team.

Governor Agbu Kefas represented by his deputy commended the military authority for including the state among the states to conduct the research.

The team move from Taraba to Adamawa state where governor Ahmadu Fintiri asked the Defence College to avail the State opportunity to send its senior staff to the institution to acquire more knowledge and add value to the state.

He told them that in the last four years, his administration has deployed both kinetic and non kinetic approaches to ensure peace in the state.

In his remarks, the team leader, Commodore Sunday Yahaya, said the Defence institution of Nigeria Armed Forces, educates potential leaders on national and international security.

The National Defence since establishment in 1992 has trained 2,750 security personnel at strategic levels to strengthen National security for development.

The institution is still working round the clock to protect the nation’s unity.

