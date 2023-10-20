UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Egypt for talks about the Israeli-Hamas crisis, as concerns grow that it may get worse.



Mr. Sunak had earlier met the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to agree on the “urgent need” to get food, water and medicine into Gaza. They agreed on need to prevent Middle East escalation.

Palestinian officials say over 3,700 people have been killed in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October and killed more than 1,400 people.

The first shelter camp for displaced Palestinians was set up by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the battered enclave on Thursday.

Established at the UNRWA industrial training station in the heart of Gaza, the shelter camp has become a temporary home for numerous families who have been forced to seek refuge as a result of the Israeli military campaign that began on the 7th of Oct.

In the wake of the war in the Middle East, the security situation is also tense in this country. In several cities, there is therefore a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Nevertheless, many people took to the streets again Thursday evening.

In Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, partisans of the Israeli and Palestinian causes faced off in opposing protests and came to blows over the current conflict.

The pro-Palestine protesters argued they had filed the proper requests and obtained the necessary permits for their peaceful protest, while the pro-Israel protesters justified their presence by arguing that Israel had a biblical right to the disputed territory.