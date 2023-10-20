Israel has destroyed a Northern Gaza suburb after giving remaining people a half-hour warning to go on Friday, and has ordered the evacuation of the largest Israeli settlement near Lebanon, indicating that an invasion of Gaza is imminent.

Israel has bombarded Gaza with air strikes and imposed a total siege on the enclave’s 2.3 million residents, prohibiting even food, fuel, and medical supplies from entering.

Advertisement

According to Palestinian officials, 3,785 Palestinians have been murdered since October 7, including almost 1,500 children.

The U.N. says over a million have been made homeless.

Israel has already told all civilians to evacuate the Northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes Gaza City but many people stayed at home, saying they feared losing everything if they left or being caught in Israeli air strikes further South.