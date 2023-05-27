A government official in India has been suspended after he ordered a reservoir to be drained to retrieve his phone.

The official Rajesh Vishwas who works as a Food inspector dropped his phone in Kherkatta dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh while taking a selfie on his holiday.

According to a BBC report, it took three days to pump millions of litres of water out of the dam, after Rajesh Vishwas dropped the device while taking a selfie.

His phone, which he said carried important government data was worth Rs 100,000 (£981)

Advertisement

After efforts to retrieve his phone from 15ft deep water by divers failed, Mr Vishwas paid for a diesel pump to be used to empty the reservoir.

By the time it was found, the phone was too water-logged to work.

The pump ran for several days, emptying out roughly two million litres (440,000 gallons) of water – reportedly enough to irrigate 6 sq km (600 hectares) of farmland.

His mission was stopped when another official, from the water resource department, arrived following a complaint.

Mr Vishwas has denied misusing his position, and said that the water he drained was from the overflow section of the dam and “not in usable condition”.