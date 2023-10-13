In preparation for an anticipated ground invasion, Israel’s military on Friday ordered all inhabitants in Gaza City—more than 1 million people—to leave their homes in the north within the next 24 hours.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared on Thursday that it was “time for war” as Israeli airplanes began bombing Gaza in reprisal for Hamas attacks over the weekend.

According to the Israeli military, it will be conducting “significant” operations in Gaza City over the next few days, and residents won’t be allowed to leave until further notice.

“Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate South for your own safety,” the military said in a statement.

A Hamas official said the Gaza relocation warning was “fake propaganda” and urged citizens not to fall for it.

The United Nations said it considered it impossible for such a movement of people to take place “without devastating humanitarian consequences.”

The Israeli military claimed to have attacked 750 military sites in Northern Gaza over the course of one night, among them tunnels, bases, homes of top operatives, and warehouses used to store weapons.

However, a land invasion of Gaza would be extremely dangerous because Hamas would be holding a large number of hostages taken during the attack.

Israel has been pounding Hamas targets in the enclave and killing more than 1,500 Palestinians in retaliation attacks since the weekend incursions. The Gaza Strip, which is home to 2.3 million people, is under siege by Israel.

“The human misery caused by this escalation is abhorrent, and I implore the sides to reduce the suffering of civilians,” ICRC regional director Fabrizio Carboni said.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said it had relocated its central operations centre and international staff to Gaza’s south.

“We urge the Israeli Authorities to protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters including schools,” the agency said on social media platform X.