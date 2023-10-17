Trouble looms in Senate as it hurriedly went into executive session during plenary on Tuesday.

Barely ten minutes after the commencement of plenary , the Chief Whip , Senator Ali Ndume ( APC Borno South ) , raised point of order on some fundamental errors made by the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio in presiding over the affairs of the Senate.

The error referred to, by Senator Ndume , was a motion moved by Senator Summaila Kawu ( NNPP Kano South ) , for a debate on the need to re – open the Nigeria – Niger Border , and he did not mention the title of his motion.

Senator Ndume raised a point of order 51 of the Senate standing rules and requested the Senate President to allow for correction of any error made or observed in plenary .

But Senator Akpabio interrupted him and said the matter already raised can not be revisited and consequently ruled the Chief Whip out of order.

A attempt by senator Sunday Karimi ( APC Kogi West ) to sustain senator Ndume’s line of arguement through another point of order was also switly ruled out of order by Senate President , Godswill Akpabio.

But the Deputy President of the Senate , Jibrin Barau quickly rose to read order 16 , which was in defence of the Senate President and it requires a substantive motion to be moved by any Senator for correction or review of earlier decision taken.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio Sustained Barau’s point of order and this infuriated Ndume who raised another point of order to seek for correction of perceived error.

But again, the Senate President ruled him out of order.

This clearly did not go down well with the Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume who immediately walked out of the Senate Chambers in protest against the action of the Senate President.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Senators hurriedly went into closed door which is still on , as at the time of filling this report.