Members of Parents Teachers Association, PTA, of the Federal Science and Technical College Usi Ekiti, Ekiti State have protested against alleged mismanagement of the School.

The protest took place in the school premises with protesters armed with placards bearing different inscriptions demanding the transfer of the school principal and good welfare of their children.

Speaking with newsmen the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association Bamgbose Taiwo and other parents alleged poor feeding for the students, bad state of hostels, kitchen and some buildings which require urgent intervention of Federal government.

They appealed to President Bola Tinubu through the Federal Ministry of Education rescue their children’s education from the bad hand of the school Management.

Some of the student also confirmed the situation to newsmen.

All efforts to get the school principal proved abortive.

