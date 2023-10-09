Ekiti State Governor’s wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji says taking up a lecturing job at University without financial compensation is part of her community services to the society.

The governor’s wife made this known during a class lecture at the department of Educational Management, Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti.

Being a lecturer at the University of Ibadan, the governor’s wife had some months ago shown interest to lecture at the department of Educational Management of Ekiti University at her leisure time.

Dr Oyebanji who took three hundred level student’s of the department through a course, coded EDM 303 and titled “Leadership in formal Organization” said the motive was to boost the morale and confidence of the students that they could get to the peak of their carrier in life.

She charged the students to be courageous and show commitment to their studies since it remained a veritable path way to successful and purposeful future.

“You need to be bold to speak in the public, don’t be afraid, even if what you are saying is not correct you will be corrected. Going through university system is part of training needed to be acquired for greater heights. Dr Oyebanji added.

The first lady however promised her continuous visit to the department, to lecture the students alongside the other lecturer attached to the course for the semester.

In her remarks, the Co-lecturer, Dr Omowumi Ayodele described the governor’s wife gesture as motivational which had shown that she is a role model worthy to be emulated.

In their contributions after the lecture, two of the students, Usmail Abdullah and Temitope Agbaje said there was no difference between their lecturers and the governor’s wife whom they described as model that could give them the best out of her wealth of experiences.