Parents of Girls Model School’s students, Ilawe Ekiti have appealed to Ekiti State Government not to close down the school in the interest of the existing students.

The parents including Mr. Felix Ilori, Omolade Adeniyi and Mrs Fadairo, who spoke during a protest in Ado Ekiti, affirmed that most of their children have been demoralized and traumatized following the inability to resume with their counterparts in other schools.

According to the parent, their children were sent home few hours after resumption on Monday on the account that the school had been handed over to Ilawe community to to kick start the newly approved Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti.

The parents who were in tears appealed said Government ought to have given them prior notice or make arrangements for the children before sending them packing abruptly.

They urged Governor Biodun Oyebanjito consider the effect of such action on the female students, hence the students should be allowed to resume while an alternative structure should be awarded to Ilawe Communiy.

During a visit to the office of the commissioner for Education, Dr Kofoworola Aderiye, she declined comment and directed Radio Nigeria Correspondent to the Commissioner for Information whom was not also available as at the time of this report.