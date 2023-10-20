The People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state has asked the state House of Assembly to commence the impeachment process of governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for violating the 1999 Constitution as amended.The party asked the governor to either resume or resign following his absence in the state since he returned from his medical vacation Abroad.

The party said the absence of the governor in the state since April this year, is affecting governance.

According to a statement issued in Akure, the state Publicity Secretary of the party Kennedy Peretei, said that the time has come for the Ondo State House of Assembly to immediately begin the impeachment process of Rotimi Akeredolu, for violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The PDP urged the State Assembly to invoke sections 189(1) to cause a Medical Panel to be instituted to ascertain Akeredolu’s medical status and do the needful in the interest of the people of the state.