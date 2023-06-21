The People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State has called on Traditional Rulers in the state to avoid taking partisan positions in the ongoing crises at the state House of Assembly.

Chairman of the Party, Francis Orogu made the call while addressing journalists in Lafia, the capital of the state.

The Chairman is reacting to an information that the Member Representing Obi one constituency at state Assembly, Peter Akwe is alledgely being coerced by the Traditional Ruler of Obi to join the Ibrahim Balarabe camp.

He called on traditional rulers to focus on the welfare and wellbeing of their subjects and stop meddling in political issues.

